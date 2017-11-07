The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious leg injuries when he was struck by car as it mounted the pavement and ploughed into railings.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to Union Street in the centre of Dewsbury at around 1.30pm on Tuesday after a black Honda Jazz and Vauxhall Corsa crashed at the junction of Bank Street.

It is believed the impact of the two-car crash sent the Honda Jazz spinning into the pavement where it struck the pedestrian and forced him into railings.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A number of people rushed to help him and also the people in the Corsa, thought to be an elderly couple.

The occupants of the Honda were shaken but not injured.

Witnesses told how the pedestrian was initially standing up and bleeding from his legs before lying down on the pavement.

Shop owner Vick Nissley saw the aftermath of the crash and was one of the first to help.

“I heard a car hit the lamppost,” she said. “I heard the gent (pedestrian) shout out in pain. I came out and he was caught in between the car and the fencing but wasn’t actually trapped.

“It definitely hit him with some force, his leg was definitely broken.

“There was a lot of blood. Another man was putting pressure on the leg, giving some amazing first aid.

“The lady who was in the car behind had phoned the ambulance.”

The Examiner understands the injured pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Savile Town where the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was waiting to fly him to Leeds General Infirmary.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an RTC at 1.33pm involving a male pedestrian and two cars.

“The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

“Police remained on the scene until the vehicles were recovered and the scene was cleared by approximately 3pm.”