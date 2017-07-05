Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was seriously injured in Golcar after a ‘freak accident’ with a chainsaw.

Witnesses told how the man is believed to have been chopping wood in his garden, which backs on to Golcar Cricket Club pitch in Swallow Lane, when he accidentally cut his arm.

The incident happened shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

The injured man, who has not been named, managed to raise the alarm himself with a friend who then alerted emergency services.

A doctor and paramedics were seen at the scene and it is believed the Yorkshire Air Ambulance was alerted.

Witnesses saw it land a short time later on the cricket pitch at Swallow Lane.

One witness, from the cricket club said: “He was using a chainsaw in his garden and somehow he has cut his arm.

“He was quite severely injured.

“He was flown to LGI. We hope he is okay.”