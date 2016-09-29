Login Register
Man seriously injured in collision at accident blackspot in Scapegoat Hill

  • Updated
  • By

Round Ings Road was shut on Thursday morning following the two-car collision

Scene from Scapegoat Hill crash
A driver has been badly hurt in a smash at an accident blackspot.

The man suffered severe injuries in the crash on Round Ings Road between Outlane and Scapegoat Hill.

Police were called to the winding rural road through woods near to the Pennine Manor Hotel shortly before 7am yesterday. It appeared that two cars – a blue VW Golf and a white Volvo XC60 – had collided head-on.

Two men, one aged 41 and the other aged 53, were driving the cars. Police have confirmed that one was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

Police cordoned off the road where it joins Halifax Road at Scapegoat Hill and where it joins the main A640 New Hey Road in Outlane next to a bridge over the M62.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

It was shut until shortly before 11am so police accident investigation experts could carry our an investigation and the badly damaged vehicles were recovered.

The road is a major commuting short cut for Colne and Holme Valley people heading towards the M62.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police attended the scene at 6.57am on Round Ings Road near a bend.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

“At this point we cannot confirm which driver was injured, but a man has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Round Ings Road has been the scene of several serious accidents over the years and the speed limit has been cut to 40mph. Cat’s eyes were added to the centre of the road around a year ago.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

In January this year four people needed hospital treatment after a two-car crash there thought to have been caused by black ice.

In June 2015 a biker suffered serious injuries after a collision between his Triumph bike, a Ford Transit van and a BMW.

Road accident, Round Ings Road, Scapegoat Hill.

In October 2014 a driver and her 10-month-old baby were hurt in a head-on crash and were airlifted to hospital.

The road was blocked for several hours in July 2013 after a head on crash.

