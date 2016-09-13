Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the hand during an attack in broad daylight.

The 23-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries following an incident at 3.55pm near to Greenhead Pharmacy, on Trinity Street.

A section of Trinity Street, between the pharmacy and Kabana restaurant was taped off.

Blood on a pavement, next to a wall, outside the chemist could clearly be seen.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene with crime scene investigators, including a police photographer, examining the pavement.

Two riot vans were also sent to the scene.

Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

Police at the scene in Trinity Street

A police spokeswoman said: “A scene is in place whilst officers conduct their early enquiries.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1174 of September 13.”

One witness reported seeing a man with a large cut to his right hand.

The witness, who did not wanted to be identified, said: “He got jumped and he must have got his hand sliced.

“He had a big cut on his right hand. It looked nasty.”

Another worker on Trinity Street added: “We just looked down the street and there was a crowd of people there – then an ambulance arrived.”