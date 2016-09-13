A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the hand during an attack in broad daylight.
The 23-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with minor injuries following an incident at 3.55pm near to Greenhead Pharmacy, on Trinity Street.
A section of Trinity Street, between the pharmacy and Kabana restaurant was taped off.
Blood on a pavement, next to a wall, outside the chemist could clearly be seen.
There was a heavy police presence at the scene with crime scene investigators, including a police photographer, examining the pavement.
Two riot vans were also sent to the scene.
Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.
A police spokeswoman said: “A scene is in place whilst officers conduct their early enquiries.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 1174 of September 13.”
One witness reported seeing a man with a large cut to his right hand.
The witness, who did not wanted to be identified, said: “He got jumped and he must have got his hand sliced.
“He had a big cut on his right hand. It looked nasty.”
Another worker on Trinity Street added: “We just looked down the street and there was a crowd of people there – then an ambulance arrived.”
