Man slashed with knife in Huddersfield town centre

A man was slashed in the back with a knife after he stepped in to calm an angry row involving a teenager and a young woman.

He was on his own in Huddersfield town centre in the early hours of Sunday when he came across the woman and the 18-year-old teenager having a row.

The man, aged 31 and from Bradley, tried to help the woman – who he knew – but the teenager, who was stood with two friends, pulled a kitchen knife on him and threatened him.

As the man turned to flee he stumbled and was slashed in the back.

The confrontation happened in King Street, near the bollards close to Boots and WH Smith at 3.30am.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Kirklees CID, said an investigation was underway.

He added: “The victim knew this woman and has approached the man who was in a confrontation with this girl and tried to assist her.

“There has been an exchange of words which has quickly escalated with the youth pulling out a kitchen knife and brandishing it.

Police incident, King Street, Huddersfield.

“As the victim tried to flee he has stumbled and been slashed in the back.

“The aftermath of the incident was captured on CCTV and police were called after CCTV operators became aware of what had happened.”

Mr Bardell said an ambulance crew was in the area attending another incident so medical help was quickly provided. The victim was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life-threatening.

He added that the victim’s girlfriend and another woman were in the area at the time of the attack but didn’t see anything.

Three 18-year-old youths, from Crosland Moor, Newsome and Lockwood, were arrested. Two knives have been recovered.

Any witnesses should contact Det Con Oliver Coates via 101 quoting reference number 467803.