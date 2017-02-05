Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old man needed hospital treatment after being stabbed in the arm during a targeted assault in Paddock.

Kirklees CID say they would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident which took place on South Street at 7.40pm on Thursday, February 2.

It took place after the victim was walking to a shop when he saw two men heading towards him.

He turned back and got into his VW Polo car but one of the suspects broke the driver’s window and stabbed him in the arm.

The victim grabbed the knife from the men who fled.

Det Con Mark Willets of Kirklees CID, said: “This is a serious incident in which a man has received a serious arm injury after being apparently targeted in the street by two men who then attacked him when he was in his vehicle.

“We are conducting enquiries to try and determine the precise nature of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who saw the attack or who saw the suspects running away from the vehicle.

“Both suspects were described as of dual heritage, 18 years old and skinny. They were wearing dark coloured bubble-style coats.”

Contact CID on 101.

