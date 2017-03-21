Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was stabbed in the arm during a fight in Huddersfield town centre.

Police were called at around 8pm on Saturday after reports that a fight broke out inside the Revolution bar. Violence then spilled out into Cross Church Street.

During the incident a 27-year-old man was stabbed in the arm.

An eyewitness told the Examiner she was shaken when she saw the victim bleeding on the floor.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “I’m still traumatised by what I saw. It looked like teenagers to me. One got chased by two men towards the church, then walked past the victim on the floor bleeding, then ran off towards Boots.”

The victim was treated at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and has since been discharged.

Around four or five men were involved in the fight.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID, said: “An altercation occurred between a group of men inside Revolution on Cross Church Street.

“The fight spilled out onto the street and resulted in a man suffering a stab wound to his arm.

“His injuries are minor and he has since been released from hospital.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened should contact us on 101.”