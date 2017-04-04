The scene of the Edgerton attack as road is closed off

Police have confirmed a man was forced off the road and stabbed in Edgerton last night.

The 22-year-old was driving a black Mitsubishi Colt at 6pm on Burfitts Road when he crashed with a green VW Golf. Four men got out and confronted him.

Witnesses saw the man bleeding in the road and rushed to help, alerting police.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a male found with stab wounds in Thornhill Road.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed a short distance away and took the victim to Leeds General Infirmary. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

This morning eyewitnesses said they had seen the aftermath of the incident.

One witness, who did not want to be named, said: “I was on a driving lesson and saw a man standing in the middle of the road. He started to lie down as if he wanted to be run over.

“A man got out of another car and took him over to the side of the road. He was then on the phone, possibly ringing 999.

“The other man appeared to be quite unstable.”

A woman added: “I saw a man in his 20s. He was on the pavement and had blood on his tracksuit bottoms. He looked like he’d been stabbed.”

Police sealed off the road which connects Halifax Road and Westbourne Road.

Det Insp Mark Walker asked witnesses or anyone with information to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting reference 13170151366.