Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the stomach in a Huddersfield nightclub.

Officers were called to Tokyo in Queen Street at 2.30am on Sunday.

Club staff and emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid.

Detectives said the man – a 22-year-old from Lowerhouses – was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Kirklees CID, said: “A dispute occurred in the upstairs part of the club.

Police incident - Tokyo bar, Queen Street, Huddersfield.

“Words were exchanged after which the victim was stabbed once in the stomach.

“Door staff were quick to respond and called for an ambulance which arrived.

“The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to a non-life-threatening injury and was discharged later on Sunday morning.”

Mr Bardell said an 18-year-old man from Birkby was arrested after being detained by door staff. The man remained in police custody.

Mr Bardell appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward and added: “The nightclub will have been packed as it was peak time.”

Anyone with information should contact Mr Bardell on 101 and quote reference 467264.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.