Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward after early hours attack

Man stabbed in stomach at Toyko Huddersfield
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man was stabbed in the stomach in a Huddersfield nightclub.

Officers were called to Tokyo in Queen Street at 2.30am on Sunday.

Club staff and emergency crews rushed to the man’s aid.

Detectives said the man – a 22-year-old from Lowerhouses – was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to his injuries.

Det Insp George Bardell, of Kirklees CID, said: “A dispute occurred in the upstairs part of the club.

Police incident - Tokyo bar, Queen Street, Huddersfield.

“Words were exchanged after which the victim was stabbed once in the stomach.

“Door staff were quick to respond and called for an ambulance which arrived.

“The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment to a non-life-threatening injury and was discharged later on Sunday morning.”

Mr Bardell said an 18-year-old man from Birkby was arrested after being detained by door staff. The man remained in police custody.

Mr Bardell appealed for anyone who saw what happened to come forward and added: “The nightclub will have been packed as it was peak time.”

Anyone with information should contact Mr Bardell on 101 and quote reference 467264.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Today's top stories

Man slashed with knife in town centre Mchelin Guide inspectors in town Hands Off HRI heading to No10 Men jailed for 'cash for crash' scam
1 of 4

Recently Published

See unique tattoo of Andy Booth as fan Simon Clayden celebrates Huddersfield Town Flying High

Let us know about your Town tattoos

Previous Articles

Man slashed with knife after he tried to help woman in Huddersfield town centre

Police called to King Street after attack in early hours of Sunday

Related Tags

Places
Huddersfield
Lowerhouses
Birkby
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man slashed with knife after he tried to help woman in Huddersfield town centre
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub
  3. Manchester Airport
    Huddersfield drunk driver smashed into safety barrier at Manchester Airport
  4. Huddersfield
    Michelin Guide inspectors rate three Huddersfield restaurants - but which is your favourite?
  5. Castle Hill
    Police warn nuisance bikers to stay off Castle Hill

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent