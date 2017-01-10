Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole from two stores in Dewsbury in a bid to fund his addiction to class A drugs.

Jay Gair, 34, admitted taking deodorant sets worth a total of £85 from B&M Bargains in the town on December 13 and 14.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing hair straighteners worth £90 from a branch of Superdrug in Dewsbury.

Gair tested positive for the use of cocaine and opiates upon his arrest, Kirklees magistrates heard.

He turned to theft to fund his drug habit following a four year gap in his offending.

Magistrates sentenced Gair, of Cemetery Road in Dewsbury, to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

This includes six months of drug treatment.

He must also pay compensation for the items he stole as well as £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.