Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man stole his shopping in a panic after his credit card was declined.

Anthony Taylor had filled his trolley with £157 worth of groceries at Asda in Dewsbury on December 12.

The 32-year-old then simply walked out with the goods when he realised that his payment hadn’t gone through.

Staff at the Mill Street West store halted him as he headed out the exit and police were called.

Taylor, of Westgate in Dewsbury , pleaded guilty to theft from a shop.

He told District Judge Michael Fanning sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court : “I didn’t know how to handle the situation.

“I was stressed, I made a bad judgement call.”

Judge Fanning gave him a 12-month conditional discharge.

He also has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.