A man who stole from a frozen food shop said that he was struggling financially after his benefits were stopped.

Elliott Womersley fell into drugs after his son died from cot death 25 years ago.

He tested positive for cocaine and opiates following his arrest but claimed that a lack of cash and not drugs were to blame.

Womersley, of The Oval in Netherthong, pleaded guilty to two charges of shop theft when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told that the 48-year-old targeted the Jack Fultons store in Huddersfield town centre twice on August 8 and 9.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that Womersley stuffed packets of steak into a carrier bag he had with him before leaving the New Street store.

He was arrested and tested positive for the use of Class A drugs at Huddersfield Police Station.

Magistrates heard that Womersley’s longstanding drug problem had escalated following the death of his son.

But he blamed financial difficulties for his recent spate of offending as his benefits were recently sanctioned.

He said he stole the food for himself because of a lack of cash due to debts he had because of large outgoings and loans.

Magistrates sentenced Womersley to a nine month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also pay £30 compensation to the store he stole from as the meat was not recovered.