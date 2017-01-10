Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered facial injuries after he was viciously attacked in Batley.

Police have now released details of the incident to help trace his attacker.

The attack happened at around 4am on 27 December on Bradford Road, in Batley near to Lala’s restaurant.

The 21-year-old male victim was punched in the face and fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees District Police, via 101 quoting reference 13160754377 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

