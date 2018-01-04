Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered head and facial injuries during a violent attack in Batley.

The ordeal unfolded at around 3.45pm on Tuesday when a 27-year-old man was walking down Purlwell Lane onto Oxford Street.

A dark coloured vehicle pulled up next to him and three men got out of the car and assaulted the victim with what is believed to be a baseball bat.

The victim managed to get away from the suspects and they then fled the scene.

The suspects were described as three Asian males.

Det Cons Simon Thomas, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a frightening and unprovoked assault on a lone male.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident or witnessed anything in the area to contact the police to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180002369 or information can be passed independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

