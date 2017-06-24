Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A MAN suffered a broken jaw when he was kicked in the head by a school boy who had a broken arm, police have told.

Now police are urging the public to help trace the 14-year-old suspect who had a distinctive blue cast on his arm.

The nasty attack happened in Greenhead Park on Wednesday afternoon at around 4.30pm.

A 20-year-old man was listening to music with his friends when he was confronted by another man who became verbally abusive towards him.

The suspect then kicked the victim to the left side of his head.

He was treated in hospital for a broken jaw.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged 14, 5ft 6”, medium build, with short brown hair. He had a blue cast on his arm and was carrying a black school bag and school kit.

Pc Paul Campbell of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating this serious assault, which left the victim with a broken jaw. We hope that members of the public will recognise the description of the suspect to come forward and help with our enquiries. Similarly, we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact us. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting crime number 13170286357 or call the independent crime fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.