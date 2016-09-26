Man suffers broken jaw in Huddersfield town centre attack

Police are appealing for help after a 54-year-old man suffered a broken jaw during an attack in St Peter’s Gardens.

The attack took place between 3am and 4am on Friday in the gardens, off Byram Street in the town centre.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said: He had been out drinking with a male friend and went home following the incident.

“He has woken up the next morning and thought his jaw was feeling a bit sore but couldn’t remember anything about an assault. He has gone to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and been transferred to Bradford Royal Infirmary for treatment for serious facial injuries.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Wiseman at Huddersfield Police Station.

“We have his friend as a witness but are appealing for anyone else who may have seen what happened to get in touch. We are looking at CCTV and enquiries are continuing. He has spent two days in hospital and will be interviewed by detectives.”

Anyone with information should contact police on the non emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

