Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Man suffers broken jaw in Huddersfield town centre attack

The man was attacked in St Peter's Gardens

St. Peter's Gardens, Byram Street, Huddersfield, with trees and bushes cut down
St. Peter's Gardens

Police are appealing for help after a 54-year-old man suffered a broken jaw during an attack in St Peter’s Gardens.

The attack took place between 3am and 4am on Friday in the gardens, off Byram Street in the town centre.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman of Kirklees CID said: He had been out drinking with a male friend and went home following the incident.

“He has woken up the next morning and thought his jaw was feeling a bit sore but couldn’t remember anything about an assault. He has gone to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and been transferred to Bradford Royal Infirmary for treatment for serious facial injuries.

Detective Inspector Stephanie Wiseman at Huddersfield Police Station.

“We have his friend as a witness but are appealing for anyone else who may have seen what happened to get in touch. We are looking at CCTV and enquiries are continuing. He has spent two days in hospital and will be interviewed by detectives.”

Anyone with information should contact police on the non emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

Video of Dalton van fire Clr Simon Cooke in Twitter row Beer is big business in Huddersfield This week's crime round-up
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Brewing business is booming in Huddersfield - and Magic Rock is taking on more staff!

Products being sold across the UK and worldwide

Previous Articles

Man scarred for life in Huddersfield town centre attack

Cross Church Street, Huddersfield

20-year-old from Crosland Moor hurt in motiveless attack

Related Tags

Organisations
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Huddersfield town centre
Kirklees

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Longdendale Trail, Woodhead Pass
  1. Huddersfield
    Two teenage boys arrested as Woodhead Tunnels moors murder investigation continues
  2. Dalton
    Watch: Van destroyed in fire in Dalton
  3. Kirklees Council
    Benefit fraud woman Georgina Stubbs given a curfew
  4. West Yorkshire News
    Teen attacked by knifeman at Golcar flat
  5. Huddersfield
    Brewing business is booming in Huddersfield - and Magic Rock is taking on more staff!

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent