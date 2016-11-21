The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 45-year-old man suffered broken ribs and facial injuries after a 41-year-old man he had known for years allegedly attacked him outside a Marsh club.

Det Insp George Bardell of Kirklees CID said the trouble happened outside Club Fusion on Westbourne Road at 10.50pm on Saturday.

He said: “These are two ‘lads’ who have known each other for a long time. The victim has gone outside for a cigarette and has been approached by the suspect. There has been a fight and the victim has been taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 20 assault and is in custody.”

Fusion is a venue used for parties and is also known as the Popkidz party venue.