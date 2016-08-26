Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood

Man's scream heard by neighbour

Hanson Lane, Lockwood

A man has suffered head injuries in a street robbery in Lockwood.

The ambulance service was only alerted after a neighbour heard the victim’s screams for help.

The attack happened in the early hours of Friday when the 37-year-old man was walking home along Hanson Lane.

The exact details of the incident are yet to be established as the victim remains in hospital. He was said to be in a “stable” condition.

Detectives hope to interview him later today.

Police have cordoned off an area of Hanson Lane to preserve the scene for forensics.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID, said: “A man was on his way home along Hanson Lane when he was robbed and suffered head injuries.

“The ambulance service received a call from a neighbour who heard the victim scream.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We would urge anyone who may have heard or saw what happened to contact Huddersfield CID on 101.”

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.

VIEW GALLERY

Today's top stories

VIDEO: Baseball attack in Dewsbury Big Huddersfield car show Disgusting Rastrick robbery Will the weather be hot?
1 of 4

Recently Published

Pedal power: How cycling is delivering millions into Yorkshire economy

Success of Ed Clancy and the Tour de France Grand Depart boost sport

Previous Articles

Hunt for rifles and shotguns after stolen gun cabinet dumped in Milnsbridge

Gun cabinet taken in raid found dumped woodland

Related Tags

Places
Lockwood
Huddersfield

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Kyle Logan Bagshaw, of Fieldhead Estate, Birstall, jailed for four years four months at Leeds Crown Court.
  1. Facebook
    Kyle Bagshaw attacked a man in a Birstall pub then boasted on Facebook
  2. Lockwood
    Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood
  3. Jet2.com
    Drunk passenger forced Jet2 flight to divert to Manchester — after taking off from Leeds Bradford
  4. West Yorkshire Police
    Two police officers attacked in Halifax after attending incident at a house party
  5. Hands off Huddersfield A&E
    Huddersfield A&E consultation results: What we've learned so far

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent