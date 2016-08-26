Man suffers head injuries during street robbery in Lockwood

A man has suffered head injuries in a street robbery in Lockwood.

The ambulance service was only alerted after a neighbour heard the victim’s screams for help.

The attack happened in the early hours of Friday when the 37-year-old man was walking home along Hanson Lane.

The exact details of the incident are yet to be established as the victim remains in hospital. He was said to be in a “stable” condition.

Detectives hope to interview him later today.

Police have cordoned off an area of Hanson Lane to preserve the scene for forensics.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman, of Huddersfield CID, said: “A man was on his way home along Hanson Lane when he was robbed and suffered head injuries.

“The ambulance service received a call from a neighbour who heard the victim scream.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We would urge anyone who may have heard or saw what happened to contact Huddersfield CID on 101.”

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.