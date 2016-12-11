Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A middle-aged man has suffered life-changing injuries in a smash in Dewsbury.

He was badly hurt in an accident on Forge Lane, Thornhill Lees shortly before 5.30pm on Saturday.

Police, fire and ambulance services were all called to the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “An Audi collided with a Ford Transit van, causing it to spin around and collide with a wall.

“The van driver was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary with what were at first thought to be life-threatening injuries but which are now known to be life-changing, spinal injuries.”

Dewsbury Fire Station Watch Commander Anthony Woodhead said: “It looked like the car had gone into the back of the van which was pushed up against a wall.

“We had to cut through a seat and then bring him out of the van on a long board.

“He suffered back and neck injuries.”