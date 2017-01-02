Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was badly hurt in an alleged attack.

The 35-year-old was found bleeding heavily from head injuries when police were called to a ground floor flat on St John’s Road in Huddersfield at 4.20pm on New Year’s Day.

Two people were also in the flat and were arrested by officers.

Two more people later walked into Dewsbury police station a short while later and they too were arrested.

All were detained on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Det Insp Stef Wiseman from Kirklees CID said: “The man was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he underwent surgery last night and is now in an induced coma. He has life-threatening head injuries.”

The two people arrested at the scene are a man aged 46 and a woman who is 46 tomorrow. (Tues)

The two detained at Dewsbury police station are a 45-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman.

All four who were arrested are Hungarian and the victim is also Hungarian.

Det Insp Wiseman added: “We are at an early stage in the inquiry and would appeal for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Phone Kirklees detectives via the main switchboard number 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.