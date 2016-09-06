A man suffered a serious eye injury in a Huddersfield nightclub attack.

Now detectives investigating the assault at the Camel Club in Byram Court have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The assault happened on Thursday, August 25 between 2.30am and 3.00am when the 20-year-old man was stood outside in the smoking area. He was approached by another man who punched him in the face.

The suspect then fled the scene with a blonde woman in a red dress.

The victim was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and received medical treatment for a fractured eye socket.

Det Con Kris Roberts, of Huddersfield CID, said: “This was a violent assault, one which we believe was unprovoked. The 20-year-old victim has been left with a serious injury to his eye.

Man police want to speak to following assault in Camel Club

“We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this offence and also would like to hear from members of the public who may have been at the Camel Club on the night of the incident and witnessed the assault.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det Con Roberts at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting reference 13160366411 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

