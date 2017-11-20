Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been left with serious injuries after a van he was travelling in smashed into a tree and a parked car.

The 28-year-old passenger was in a Vauxhall Combo van when the crash happened yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

The van was travelling along Burnley Road, Halifax, towards the town centre when it collided with a tree and a parked Vauxhall Insignia at around 3.15pm.

The injured man sustained serious head injuries in the crash and has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where he remained for treatment this morning (Monday).

West Yorkshire Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or who saw the van immediately prior to yesterday’s collision. Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1085.