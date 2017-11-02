Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered serious head injuries in a machete attack in a Fartown street.

A relative of the man also suffered minor hand and facial injuries while trying to defend the 53-year-old victim during the assault on Holly Terrace, off Alder Street, on Wednesday, November 1 at around 9.45pm.

The assault took place while the main victim was returning to his car.

The 53-year-old was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for an injury which is serious but not believed to life threatening.

The suspect is described as mixed race, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up.

Det Con Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into what is quite clearly a serious incident in which a man has suffered a serious head injury as a result of an attack from a bladed weapon.

“We are investigating possible motives behind this attack including whether it was a targeted incident, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huddersfield District CID on 101 referencing crime number 13170509753.