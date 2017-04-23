Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered a suspected broken jaw after being assaulted by a man and a woman.

The attack happened at Holme Park Court flats in Berry Brow late on Friday night (April 21).

The victim, a 51-year-old man living at the flats, was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment.

He is believed to have suffered a broken jaw, police said.

The assault is said to have occurred between 10pm and 10.30pm.

His alleged attackers, a 28-year-old year old man and a 27-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.