Detectives are investigating after a man was attacked and seriously injured in Deighton.

The 29-year-old local man was taken to hospital with “significant” but non life-threatening injuries after the incident on Chestnut Street, Deighton , last night (Sunday).

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “A 29-year-old local man was found with significant injuries and was taken to hospital for urgent medical treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.”

Det Insp Seth Robinson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “This was a serious assault where a man sustained significant injuries.

“There is a police cordon still in place on Chestnut Street to allow officers to carry out further enquiries. I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident, or witnessed it, to come forward and contact Kirklees CID via 101.”

