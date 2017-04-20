Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police received a call for ‘concern for welfare’ for two men in Dewsbury town centre.

The alarm was raised at around 2.30pm on Wednesday when two middle aged men were spotted outside Poundworld in Market Place. Witnesses said they appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene and first aid was given to one of the men. Police said no further action was needed by officers and the man was left in the care of the ambulance service.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.37pm to one man who was taken by ambulance to Dewsbury Hospital.”

The spokeswoman could not confirm the man’s condition.