Man taken to hospital after kitchen blaze at Brighouse flat

A man was taken to hospital after a fire in his Brighouse flat.

Crews were called to the property on Whinney Hill Park at 1am on Monday morning following reports of a kitchen fire.

The man was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Fire crews from Rastrick and Cleckheaton attended the blaze, which is thought to be accidental.

A crew member said: “It was a small fire in the man’s kitchen.

“We used a hose reel and two breathing apparatus and assisted the man to safety.”