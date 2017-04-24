Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has told how he escaped this head-on horror smash in Midgley “without a scratch.”

The 79-year-old former salesman, who asked not to be named, had to be cut free from his Volvo V40 Sport which was struck by a car overtaking on the wrong side of a country lane.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving the red Volvo, a blue Seat and a white Transit-style van in Bar Lane at 2pm on Thursday.

The Volvo driver, a married father, grandfather and great-grandfather, told how he was driving towards Wakefield when the Seat came at him on his side of the road.

The managed to swerve but the Seat still smashed into him head-on before hitting the van.

The driver, who lives in Huddersfield, said he was trapped by his legs and the driver’s door was buckled.

He had to be freed by firefighters who cut the roof off his car.

The man said: “I’ve been very, very lucky. I swerved just enough to avoid serious injury a foot further over and that would have been it.

(Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU)

“As it was I got out without a scratch.”

The man was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and was kept in overnight.

The man said he had been driving for 60 years and, as a salesman, drove up to 60,000 miles a year.

His car was written off.