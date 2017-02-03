Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to “end” a woman in minutes - because she parked her car outside his house.

Steven Townsend called the Asian driver a “dirty P**I” during the row on the Liversedge street.

The 59-year-old pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour which was racially-aggravated when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

Prosecutor Bill Astin said that the woman and another female had been visiting a relative in Firthcliffe View for a meal on October 5.

Townsend became angry when he saw where she had parked the vehicle on the road and went out to confront her.

At the same time the woman’s cousin was returning home and Townsend shouted at him too.

Mr Astin said: “He said: ‘Tell her to move her f*****g car. Look at the size of me – I’ll end you both in minutes!’”

And when told that police were on their way he replied: “I’ll be laughing my head off when they tell you to move the car you dirty P****is.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client was bipolar but not taken his medication that day and suffered a “particularly bad” episode.

District Judge Vincent McDade told Townsend that his comments were “entirely inappropriate” and fined him £300.

He must also pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.