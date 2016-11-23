Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to rape a woman and kill her after she waged a social media hate campaign against him, a court heard.

Courtney Dean claimed that she was left frightened and suffering from nightmares following a chilling phone call made to her by Thomas Corcoran.

But the 26-year-old’s solicitor told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he was subjected to abuse by Miss Dean and her friends via Facebook.

He explained that rumours had been spread in the community against Corcoran since he faced trial over the death of his young son.

Corcoran and his partner Caroline Kemp were charged with causing or allowing the death of their severely disabled son Corinthian, who died the day after his second birthday in 2009.

The case against the couple at Bradford Crown Court was dropped in September 2012 after the prosecution offered no evidence against them.

Today Corcoran pleaded guilty to sending by means of a public communications network a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the victim was best friends with Corcoran’s ex-partner.

The couple had recently split up and on July 17 Miss Dean was at her friend’s home in Mirfield when her car parked outside was damaged, prosecutor Alison Head said.

Shortly afterwards she received 12 calls from a withheld number, answered one of the calls and recognised Corcoran’s voice.

Ms Head said: “In one of the calls, recorded by her, Mr Corcoran states: ‘I’m going to f*****g kill you. I’m going to rape you and your mum, you f*****g s**g’.

“The complainant said she believed Mr Corcoran to be capable of these things and she was really very frightened.

“She also believed Mr Corcoran to be responsible for the damage to her vehicle.

“She’s been having nightmares and fears somebody is going to get into her house - she’s really scared of what the defendant might do to her in the future.”

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that following his client’s acquittal over his son’s death there was a lot of local publicity and speculation in the community that there was no smoke without fire.

He told magistrates: “There’s been a campaign of hate through social media and this has led to his appearance before the court.

“He admits being drunk and making the phone call in response to the messages received but this campaign continues.

“He’s been called a steroid user, a scumbag and a big Jimmy Savile wannabe.

Magistrates handed Corcoran 12 weeks in custody suspended for a year.

He must comply with a community order including 30 days of rehabilitation activities and pay Miss Dean £50 compensation as well as £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.