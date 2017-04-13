Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threatened to get a gun and shoot his ex-girlfriend’s windows through as he rowed with her in a Dewsbury street.

Daniel Smith, 22, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said the incident happened on December 20 after Smith and his former girlfriend Erica Smith, who share a young child, arranged to meet in Dewsbury town centre.

He told magistrates: “The defendant was demanding answers from her and wanted to know who she had been sleeping with.

“He pulled one of her false eyelashes off, slapped her across the face and called her a s**g.”

Magistrates heard that Smith then took the pram from his ex and threatened that she would not see their daughter again.

As she walked away towards Asda in Mill Street West he followed, Mr Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “He asked if she would let him in when he came to see his daughter and she said ‘no’.

“He made remarks about getting a gun and said: ‘If you don’t I’m going to shoot your windows through and put a bullet in your head’.”

Smith admitted to an assault during which he rammed a trolley into Miss Smith inside the supermarket, causing her to become winded.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, said that there were issues surrounding the breakdown of the couple’s relationship and arrangements for child contact.

He explained: “There was an altercation which carried on through Dewsbury town centre and culminated in the incident in Asda.

“The complainant initially pushed the trolley into the defendant and in the heat of the moment he’s pushed the trolley back.

“No injuries were caused and it was a very short incident.”

Smith said that he’d taken some steps to assess his anger management following the incident.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

They made a restraining order for a year which bans him from contacting Miss Smith or going to her home in Caulms Terrace, Dewsbury.