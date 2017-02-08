Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man threw an exercise bike at the ceiling and made threats to kill his wife, a court heard.

Jonathan Cranney admitted the attack on Charlotte Cranney at their Dewsbury home when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 32-year-old also pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal damage.

The incident happened at the family home in Princess Road on September 25 last year.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that Cranney was a heavy drinker and his relationship with his wife had started to go downhill as he would say terrible things to her.

He was asked to leave but returned in drink later the same day to see their children, told his wife that he hoped she would die and kicked her forearm.

As she tried to dial 999 he snatched her phone and threw it at the wall.

Mr Wills said: “She was scared and shouted for help and a neighbour came to the door asking if she was okay.

“The defendant said: ‘I’ll kill you, you’re dead’ as the neighbour was asked to call police.

“He said he wanted to kill her (Mrs Cranney) as he walked off down the street.”

Magistrates were told that the previous evening when drunk Cranney picked up an exercise bike and threw it at his wife.

The handle came off and went through the ceiling and he was later heard damaging the banister at the Kirklees Council-owned house.

His solicitor said that he recognised the major part alcohol played in his conduct and has not touched alcohol since.

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.