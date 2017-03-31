Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after he threw a glass at a customer outside a Heckmondwike pub.

Leeds Crown Court heard there had already been a disagreement between Gavin Andrews and Jordan Farrell inside the Dandy Lion pub in Market Place on January 21.

Ashley Metcalfe said words were exchanged about something said to the girlfriend of Andrews and following the incident Mr Farrell was escorted outside by the landlord.

He was still outside 10 minutes later when Andrews walked out and it was then the glass was thrown towards Mr Farrell causing a two inch gash to his chin which needed stitches.

Tony Kelbrick representing Andrews said he had over-reacted when the situation flared up for a second time. He had lost his job in the pub as a result.

Andrews, 41 of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike admitted unlawful wounding and was given eight months in prison suspended for two years with 100 hours unpaid work, £200 compensation to Mr Farrell and £200 prosecution costs.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said it was a serious offence but he had taken into account the background circumstances, his remorse and lack of convictions.