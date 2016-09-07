Man told his wife she was going to die in vicious attack

A mother-of-three feared that she was going to die on the kitchen floor after her husband launched a terrifying attack on her involving a knife.

Shannaz Reasat was hit with a coffee table, struck in the face with a pair of slippers and told that she would die during her horrific 10 minute ordeal.

And as Mohammed Mughal was finally taken away in a police car, he made a stabbing gesture towards his wife of eight years.

The 35-year-old was found guilty after a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court of making threats to kill and assault by beating.

The court heard that the attack happened at the couple’s home in Purlwell Avenue, Batley, on May 30.

Mughal would become nasty when he didn’t smoke cannabis and on the day they rowed over disciplining their three young children.

He then pushed his wife and shoved his slipper in her eye.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “He said: ‘I’m going to finish you off today’.

“Then he lifted the coffee table above his head and threw this at her, hitting her on the back so hard it knocked her to the floor.”

Mughal next ran at his wife and kicked her to her head and body.

He went into the kitchen and took a cheese knife with a five-inch curved blade from the drawer.

Mr Wills said: “He held her down on the sofa with the knife by her side and she thought this was how she was going to die.

“She said: ‘I’ve never been as terrified in my life’.”

The Huddersfield court was told that after the knife was held to her throat Mrs Reasat managed to run from the room but her husband grabbed her by the hair and again hit her with his slippers.

She said: “I was begging at him to stop, I started praying.

“I really thought I was going to die on that kitchen floor.

“In the police car he made a stabbing motion towards me as he drove off.”

District Judge Michael Fanning said he felt his sentencing powers were inadequate.

He committed Mughal to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on October 5.