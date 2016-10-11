Man tragically killed in Thongsbridge motorcycle crash is named

The man killed in a motorbike accident in Thongsbridge has been named.

Ryan Williams, from Llandudno but now living in Huddersfield, died at the scene of the crash.

His motorbike collided with a Kia Ceed at 6.45pm yesterday in Luke Lane, near the junction with The Waterside.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 21-year-old on Facebook.

One friend wrote: "Absolutely devastated. Can't believe it. It was a blessing knowing you for all these years."

Junction of The Waterside and Luke Lane, Thongsbridge

Another said: "My thoughts go out to everyone who knew you, and a piece of you will always be in our hearts! Maybe gone but never forgotten."

A tribute from Llandudno Athletic FC, posted on Facebook, said: "We're shocked and saddened to hear the tragic news this morning of the death of one of our former players, Ryan Williams.

"An absolutely top lad on and off the pitch, taken far too soon."

West Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Carl Quinn of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "We are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist with our investigation.

"This was a tragic incident, where a young man died and we are hoping to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision itself or saw either the motorcyclist or Kia driver prior to the incident.

"Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number 1342 of 10 October."