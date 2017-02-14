Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has told police that a man tried to lead her four-year-old son away in a park.

Police released an Efit of man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident at Crow Wood Park, Sowerby Bridge, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday February 1.

A woman and her son were playing in the playground when a man approached the boy and tried to lead him away as his mother was looking in her handbag.

The man ran off out of the park when the boy’s mother shouted at him.

The man is described as being around 5ft 9, in his late 30s, slim, with short dark brown hair, a thin face and sunken eyes. He was wearing a dark grey or black coloured hooded top with the Adidas emblem on the chest. He was also wearing grey coloured jogging bottoms.

Det Con James Taylor said: “Clearly this incident has caused great distress to the child’s mother, and to the young boy who was thankfully unhurt.”