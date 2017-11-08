Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was arrested after urging his ex-girlfriend to withdraw her complaint that he repeatedly assaulted her, a court heard.

Ian Muchmore, of Moorside Road in Kirkheaton, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions imposed by police.

The 20-year-old was arrested after his former girlfriend of two weeks complained that he assaulted her three times between October 1 and 15.

During one of the alleged attacks he is said to have called her “a whore” and then punched her in the eye during an argument in the street.

He was bailed with conditions that he did not contact his ex or go to her Paddock home ahead of his first hearing at the Huddersfield court on November 21.

But prosecutor Andy Wills said that since his arrest Muchmore had continued to contact her.

He told the court that he repeatedly called her, contacted her via Facebook and even stayed at her house for two nights.

Mr Wills said: “He initially contacted her asking her to drop the charges.

“This was not threatening and they continued talking.”

He added that the victim later felt the need to change her mobile number to prevent any further contact from Muchmore.

The court was told that the couple had a very brief relationship and things soured when Muchmore became paranoid and accused the complainant of cheating on him.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that his client had been chased by his ex following their break-up and he had gone to her house to stay with her.

Muchmore also pleaded guilty to breaching a suspended sentence order made by Leeds magistrates in September for an offence of harassment.

He was sentenced to six weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, with a requirement to attend 100 hours of unpaid work.

District Judge Michael Fanning heard that he missed induction appointments on two dates, putting him in breach of the order.

Mr Sisson-Pell explained that he “put his head in the sand” due to having difficulties with his accommodation at the time and not telling probation staff where he was staying.

Judge Fanning activated the suspended sentence in full, jailing Muchmore for a total of six weeks.

He told him: “You don’t have a good record of complying with court orders.”

Muchmore’s trial on the assault matters will take place on December 14.