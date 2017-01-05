Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who assaulted his estranged wife on Christmas Day has been banned from contacting her.

Craig Kobuka had separated from his wife Sonia but was at her Longwood home to spend the day with their children.

The 38-year-old became angry and as he tried to take his ex’s phone he grabbed her arm.

Mrs Kobuka also hit her arm on a wall during the scuffle.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that Kobuka, of Mount Road in Marsh , previously received a police caution for assault and attended a domestic violence awareness course.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Kobuka must comply with a two-year restraining order banning him from contacting his ex.

He was also told to pay her £750 compensation.