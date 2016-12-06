Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Newsome man who axed a dog to death has been jailed for nearly three years after he was involved in two violent incidents in the space of a few weeks.

Kevin Dixon, 37, attacked neighbour Mark Hunter and his wife in November last year after the couple went round to his home on Castle Avenue to check he was alright.

Dixon pushed Mr Hunter’s wife causing her to fall down some steps into a fence and when her husband intervened he was pushed to the ground by the defendant.

Prosecutor David McGonigal said Dixon was kicking Mr Hunter in the body as his wife shouted at him to stop.

“The defendant then stamped on Mr Hunter’s ankle causing it to break,” said Mr McGonigal.

“The defendant threw some unknown liquid over Mrs Hunter before closing his door.”

Mr McGonigal said the Hunters had previously had a friendly relationship with Dixon and they had looked after him in the past, providing him with food and clothing.

Dixon was bailed after being interviewed by police about that incident, but five weeks later he was involved in another violent attack at the Dalton home of his former partner Toni Gledhill.

Bradford Crown Court heard yesterday (Mon) that during the violence Dixon grabbed Miss Gledhill by the throat and armed himself with knives.

Mr McGonigal said at one point Dixon held a knife to his stomach and told the complainant to push it in.

Dixon then pinned her down on the bed and threatened to set fire to the room with both of them in there.

The court heard that Dixon did in fact set light to the curtains but he then pulled them down before starting to set light to the spray from an aerosol can.

Dixon eventually broke down in tears, but he went on to attack Miss Gledhill again after she sought sanctuary in the bathroom.

The incident came to an end when the complainant managed to get out of the house and raise the alarm.

Dixon, who was given a suspended jail sentence after being convicted of animal cruelty in April 2015, pleaded guilty to wounding Mr Hunter and assaulting his wife.

He also admitted a charge of affray in relation to the violence at Miss Gledhill’s home.

Barrister Chloe Fairley, for Dixon, said he had spent the last three months in hospital receiving treatment after being remanded in custody a year ago and he was now in a very different state than he was last year.

She said that Dixon was “not a well man” at the time of the offences.

Jailing Dixon for a total of 33 months Judge David Hatton QC said the defendant had been suffering from a self-induced psychotic episode, but both offences were unpleasant.

He said Dixon’s attack on the Hunters was committed against people who had nothing but his welfare at heart and his former partner had been severely threatened and terrified during the attack in her home.

In Dixon April 2015 Dixon axed an Akita-type dog called Tempa to death after it bit several people including a four-year-old boy – but he claimed he didn’t cause unnecessary suffering because the animal was dead within 10 seconds.

He was convicted of cruelty and magistrates imposed an 18-week jail sentence suspended for two years.

He was also issued with a six week 7pm-7am daily curfew and was ordered to pay £1,500 towards the £2,214.98 RSPCA costs, which included expert witnesses at the trial.

He was also banned from owning or looking after animals for 10 years.