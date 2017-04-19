Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who bombarded his ex-wife and her new partner with unwanted calls needs to address his obsessive behaviour, a district said.

Javaid Iqbal, 61, pleaded guilty to two charges of harassment when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The Huddersfield court was told that Iqbal and Nazia Ditta were together for 15 years before he left for Pakistan without telling her and told her to move on.

Ms Ditta did and became involved in a relationship with Amir Hussain but Iqbal, of Spen Valley Road in Ravensthorpe, refused to let her go.

Between October and December last year he made a vast number of telephone calls to the couple, the court was told.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said: “He has continuously called her, demanding to know what she and her new partner are doing.

“She said he has damaged her emotionally and her new relationship has been affected by his behaviour.”

Mrs Seddon added that Mr Hussain has not received as many calls as his partner but these have sometimes been abusive.

District Judge David Scanlon ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing until Monday.

He told him: “If someone wants to move on with their life, it doesn’t matter if you think it’s unfair.

“It’s their choice and you have to respect that.

“If someone of your age is behaving like that – focusing on someone who should be able to move on – there must be something within you that drives that and it needs addressing.”