A project manager who has led some of this country’s biggest projects – including The Shard in London – is the new president of Huddersfield Civic Society.

Schemes led by Bernard Ainsworth OBE, include motorways, Toyota’s first car factory in the UK, major government buildings, the Dome at Greenwich, operational delivery of the 2002 Commonwealth Games and London Underground’s Tube regeneration. His last executive position was leading the development of London Bridge Quarter which included the Shard.

Bernard is now a non-executive director and has advisory roles on major projects including the Hinkley C Nuclear station in Somerset, the controversial HS2 high speed rail scheme and a proposed tidal lagoon in Swansea.

He has lived in Huddersfield for more than 30 years. Married to Rosemary with two grown up children Charlotte and Michael, Bernard is also a trustee at Kirkwood Hospice in Dalton.

He has replaced Richard Ward as chairman of the Civic Society.

Society Chairman Chris Marsden said “We are delighted that Bernard has accepted our invitation. His experience, skills and profile will be valuable assets to the members and work of the society. There are major challenges and opportunities for the town and Bernard has the leadership skills for these times.

“We will miss Richard‘s commitment, wit and wisdom. He has been a pillar of strength. We are pleased that he graciously accepted our offer of life membership. We wish him well in his retirement on the east coast and his work with Scarborough Civic Society.”