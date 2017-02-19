Tributes to man who died after incident at The Scarborough pub

The man who died following an incident outside a Dewsbury pub on Friday night has been named on social media as Jonny Binns.

The 32-year-old who had a four-year-old son died when he was struck by a car following a fight close to The Scarborough pub.

Police were called at 8.40pm to The Town, Thornhill, after he was found with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Dozens of people were at the scene on Sunday to lay floral tributes and pay their respects. One tribute included a beer can that said "love you mate". Police say enquiries are being made to establish how Mr Binns died.

The inquiry is being led by West Yorkshire ’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Richard Leather, Scarborough landlord, said: “We decided to stay closed yesterday but have reopened this morning so anyone who wanted to could lay cards and floral tributes in memory of him.

“His father lives out of the area but someone phoned him on Friday to tell him what happened and he came to be with his son after the incident.

“He went to the hospital with him. Some of his family came down last night to lay flowers. The mood today has been one of shock but things have to carry on.”

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.