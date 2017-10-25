Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver who died when his car smashed into a lamppost in Shelley has been named.

Book shop owner John Richard Nicholls, known as Richard, died despite attempts by pub regulars to save him .

The tragedy happened in Huddersfield Road on Monday of last week.

Mr Nicholls, 55, owned JR Nicholls book shop in Denby Dale, where he also lived.

West Yorkshire coroner’s office confirmed Mr Nicholls died in the accident, adding that there would not be an inquest into his death.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Nicholls died of natural causes at the wheel and there will not be an investigation into his death.”

Mr Nicholls was driving along Huddersfield Road in the Skelmanthorpe direction when his black Volkswagen CC hit a lamppost.

Members of the public at the nearby Flying Ferret pub tried desperately to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Nicholls founded his bookshop, originally Orchard Bookshop, in 1995. The shop was taken on by Adam Brown in September 2012 before it changed hands back to the original owner.

It was renamed JR Nicholls and also sold its own travel guides. Before that, Mr Nicholls also ran a travel book shop in Penrith, Cumbria.

Huddersfield Road was closed for several hours after the smash.