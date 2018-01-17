Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who died after falling 120ft from Scammonden Bridge over the M62 on Sunday morning has been named.

Police were called after a member of the public reported seeing a man plunge off the bridge.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Today (Wed) he was named by Bradford Coroner’s Office as David Milner, 51, of Barkisland near Halifax. No date for the opening of the inquest has yet been set.

Emergency services attended on Sunday and police immediately shut the motorway after Mr Milner fell onto the area next to the motorway.

Man died after falling from Scammonden Bridge over the M62

Motorists were told to avoid the area and both carriageways were closed for several hours between Junction 23 (Outlane) and Junction 22 (Rishworth Moor).

Later the closure was extended back to Junction 24 at Ainley Top with long queues of traffic directed through Outlane and Denshaw.