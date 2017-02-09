Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student had his eye socket fractured in an assault outside a Huddersfield club.

Leeds Crown Court heard Connor Neville had just left the Camel Club last August when he was punched twice in the face by Peter Colitas.

Alysha Kaye prosecuting said there had been an earlier incident inside when Mr Neville had picked up a pair of women’s shoes on the dance floor.

A male approached aggressively claiming they were his girlfriend’s shoes and punched at Mr Neville.

Miss Kaye said that male may have been a friend of Colitas because after Mr Neville and his friends left to avoid trouble they had reached the smoking area when Colitas punched him twice in quick succession.

Mr Neville was taken to hospital. Both eyes were so swollen he could not see. He was found to have a fracture to his left eye socket and had to have surgery to fit a titanium plate leaving a permanent scar. He also had blurred vision from a damaged retina and a chipped tooth.

The court heard Mr Neville, 21, is a micro-biology student and now finds it difficult using microscopes and focusing on screens.

He gets headaches and may still have to have further operations with an increased risk of a detached retina and cataracts. It has also affected his confidence.

Miss Kaye said Colitas went to the police after a photograph was published in the Examiner.

Michael Sisson-Pell representing Colitas said he deeply regretted what had happened. He was at a works function and had been drinking. Following the incident involving the shoes of his friend’s girlfriend, he saw Mr Neville outside and reacted to some perceived comment or gesture. “He admits he lost his temper and hit the complainant twice.”

Colitas, 29 of New Hey Road, Lindley, Huddersfield admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and was given a two year prison sentence suspended for two years with 25 activity days, 250 hours unpaid work and a five month curfew from 9pm to 6.30am. He was also ordered to pay Mr Neville £1500 compensation.

Recorder Simon Eckersley said it was serious violence and the impact on his victim had been “catastrophic” but he was able to suspend the sentence since reports and references spoke of a different hard-working side to “the thug you were on this day”.