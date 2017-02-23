Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man who fell to his death from the multi-storey car park above Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday morning has been named.

An inquest opened at at Bradford Coroner’s Court this morning revealed he is former chef Paul William Crossland, a 54-year-old single man from Liversedge.

The court heard that he had “either fallen or jumped.”

The inquest was adjourned provisionally to May 18.

Emergency services were called to the car park above Huddersfield Bus Station on Saturday morning.

Police and forensic officers cordoned off the scene inside the bus station. Stands D to K were closed.

A decision was made by Metro officials not to close the station as the town centre was busy with football fans heading to the John Smith’s Stadium for Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup tie against Manchester City.

If you’re struggling to cope with mental health issues here are some of the ways you can access help.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Childline (0800 1111) runs a helpline for children and young people in the UK. Calls are free and the number won’t show up on your phone bill.

PAPYRUS (0800 068 41 41) is a voluntary organisation supporting teenagers and young adults who are feeling suicidal.

Depression Alliance is a charity for people with depression. It doesn’t have a helpline, but offers a wide range of useful resources and links to other relevant information. The website is here

Students Against Depression is a website for students who are depressed, have a low mood or are having suicidal thoughts.

Bullying UK is a website for both children and adults affected by bullying. Click here for the website