A man who killed a father and his young daughter after setting their home alight to cover up a burglary has been jailed for 20 years.

Daniel Jones set fire to a house in Stanley near Wakefield in the early hours of October 19 2016.

Andrew Broadhead, 42, and his eight-year-old daughter Keira, were unable to escape and tragically died in the fire.

Jones' motive was to destroy CCTV footage he thought might contain evidence of a burglary he had earlier committed at a nearby property.

Mr Broadhead’s wife Sara and elder daughter managed to escape the blaze, which took fierce hold after Jones poured petrol through the letterbox and set it alight.

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, Jones was found guilty of manslaughter and one count of burglary. He has been sentenced to 20 years in custody.

Sara Broadhead said: "Andy was an amazing dad and one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He was one of those people who would do anything for anyone and who no-one had a bad word for. I know his colleagues at work adored him and loved his sense of humour.

"Kiera was just one of a kind, really vibrant and loving and so independent. She was very bright and so good with her schoolwork and used to help out the other children when she finished first. She also loved helping her Dad in the garage and was a real tomboy.

"It's impossible to describe what the loss of my husband Andy and my daughter Kiera has done to our family. We feel it each and every day.”

Andy's parents Alan and Jean Broadhead also spoke about their loss. They said: "We will never be the same following the loss of our son and granddaughter. Our family is like a jigsaw with two pieces of the puzzle missing; it just won't go back together.

"Andy was very loving and so was Kiera who was such a lovely little girl. They were a wonderful son and granddaughter who were so close to us and to each other.

"He had a wicked sense of humour and was one of those people who would walk into a room and get respect right away as he just had that way about him. He was brilliant with his hands and when he was at work, was always the one that would sort the job no-one else could do. He was very close to his brother Scott and Scott's children and a really thoughtful son who looked after his parents.

"He used to come round all the time and stick his head around the door, and often caught up with his dad and brother for a pint.

"What has taken place will live with us every day and no prison sentence will ever make up for what has been done to us. Part of our hearts are gone forever.”

Jonathan Sharp from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “In an attempt to destroy evidence of a burglary, Daniel Jones burned down a family home and killed a little girl and her father.

“This was an appalling crime, and the consequences have caused Mr Broadhead’s surviving family unimaginable suffering.

“The police conducted a wide-ranging investigation. We were able to present CCTV to the court which showed Jones buying petrol far from his home address, then arriving at the Broadhead’s home and setting fire to it. Tracker evidence from his van was found to confirm his movements that night, and his lies to the police strengthened the case against him.

“Having heard all the evidence, the jury convicted Jones and he has today been sentenced to 20 years in custody. I hope the convictions are of some comfort to the Broadhead family and our thoughts remain with them.”