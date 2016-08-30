Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A husband who almost lost his wife and daughter in a hit and run car smash in Dewsbury has launched a petition demanding a busy road is made safer.

Steven Scaddan told how his wife Tracey – with their two-year-old daughter Caitlin in the back – was reversing into their drive in Leeds Road, when a stolen black VW Golf ploughed into them at 80mph.

Tracey, 35, was cut out of the white Ssangyong Korando and airlifted to hospital where she underwent treatment for serious facial injuries. Caitlin was uninjured.

The shocking incident was captured on a dashboard camera on board a lorry which had just been overtaken seconds before the collision.

The footage was released by West Yorkshire Police in a bid to help trace two suspects who fled the scene.

Crash on Leeds Road, Dewsbury West Yorkshire Police issued video to trace two suspects

Mr Scaddan says in his petition: “We have lived in this house for 10 years and have done this manoeuvre numerous times every day.

“The road where we live with our young family has a 40mph speed limit but this vehicle was traveling at the ridiculous speed of 80mph.

“My wife was cut out of the vehicle and air lifted to Leeds General Infirmary and my daughter was taken to Dewsbury hospital. They are both still recovering.

“We were informed by the police and fire brigade that if we had a smaller car they would both be dead.

“Many vehicles speed down Leeds Road, between Shaw Cross and the Babes in the Wood traffic lights, and there have been people killed by speeding motorists.

“Cars have ended up crashing into people’s gardens after losing control. It’s just a matter of time before someone else gets killed.

“This is a 40mph road with speed camera signs. Occasionally there is a mobile speed camera that parks up in the dip of the hill close to where I live but it seems this just is not enough to slow vehicles down.

“I am making this petition to ask everyone to come together and make this extremely busy road safer for everyone.

“I am extremely lucky to have my family still but this could have been a completely different story.

“I don’t want anyone else to go though what my family has gone through.

“Please help us achieve our goal and get permanent speed cameras installed on Leeds Road, Dewsbury and lower the speed limit to 30mph. This is a residential area where small children live.”

The petition will be sent to Kirklees Council.

To sign the petition go to www.change.org/p/kirklees-council-speed-cameras-on-leeds-road