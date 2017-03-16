Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man robbed his own mother of her handbag after he became annoyed while staying at her home in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard Andrew Kitcher had been told to leave the address where he had previously been living and his mother reluctantly agreed to let him stay at her home in Willwood Avenue, Oakes , for a few days over Christmas.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said she made it clear to Kitcher because of previous issues that it was only a temporary arrangement.

At the time he was on a community order and had given his previous address to the court and asked her on December 30 if he could change it to her address instead.

When she refused he began shouting and swearing and threw a bottle which smashed. His mother, Janina Kitcher, went into the lounge to get away from him but he followed and began head-butting the living room door, smashing a glass panel.

When Mrs Kitcher went to answer the door she could hear her son upstairs banging and shouting. At that stage she decided to leave the house.

Miss Pryke said Kitcher followed her out and picked up a metal chair, throwing it across the garden. He also broke a garden broom and threw it towards his mother who was walking away, carrying her handbag.

“He shouted ‘you’re not going anywhere, give me that bag” and running up to her tried to grab it. He pushed her into a hedge and she fell on to the ground. He continued to pull at the bag and eventually got hold of it and ran off.

His mother returned to the house and found the bag was there but her phone was missing from it.

Carl Kingsley, representing Kitcher, said he realised he had acted badly but was in a panic that his mother was going to call the police and he feared being remanded in custody.

He had started getting into trouble last year after he had a number of unresolved problems including a friend being murdered and had resorted to cocaine and alcohol abuse. Since he had spent some weeks on remand in custody for the first time he was determined not to get into further trouble.

Kitcher, 21 admitted robbery and criminal damage and was given a total of 20 months in prison suspended for two years with 10 activity days, an accredited programme and 200 hours unpaid work after Judge Simon Phillips QC said he was prepared to give him a chance.