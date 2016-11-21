Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Dewsbury man jailed for repeated sex attacks on a schoolgirl has failed in a “misconceived” bid to clear his name.

Ahtisham Arif preyed on the youngster 10 years ago, London’s Appeal Court heard, but was brought to book after she told her parents.

Arif, of Calder Road, was convicted of a string of sex crimes at Leeds Crown Court in August 2008 and jailed for 12 years.

His crimes included two counts of rape and others of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

But Arif’s case reached the Appeal Court as he mounted an attack on the jury’s verdicts.

The 31-year-old steadfastly denied the abuse claims, insisting he was the victim of a campaign of lies.

He maintained that his victim, aged under 13 when he molested her, was “put up to fabricate her account.”

Arif asked the court to grant him permission to appeal but Mrs Justice Jefford said his case was unarguable.

Criticising his trial barrister, Arif accused him of failing to press his case that the victim was “coached” to lie.

But the judge, sitting with Lord Justice Davis and Mr Justice Goss, said: “This is misconceived.”

Arif’s defence counsel had raised the victim’s credibility fully at trial and could not be criticised, she ruled.

“This doesn’t afford a ground of appeal,” she told the court, rejecting the application.